Douglas E. Greiner, 64, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at his home, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Doug was born September 15, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of John and Evelyn June (Humphrey) Greiner. He was a 1973 graduate of Maysville High School. Doug attended Ohio University and worked at Clow Pipe in Coshocton, Ohio. He went on to be employed by Nickles Bakery as a sales driver for 19 years, and served as a union shop steward.
A fierce supporter of workers' rights, he was elected secretary-treasurer and business agent of Teamsters Union, Local 637 Zanesville, Ohio and then President of Local 637. He served as a trustee of Teamsters Joint Council 41, Cleveland, Ohio, United Parcel Service State Grievance Panel, a director of the National Bakery Conference and as a member of the Muskingum County Labor Council. He retired in 2013.
Doug was an avid hunter and participated in dog field trials earlier in life. He golfed at Jaycees Course and loved playing cards at the Eagles Club. He regularly attended meetings at the Multicultural Genealogical Center in Chesterhill, Ohio.
Doug is survived by his wife, Lace Lynch, whom he married January 29, 1983 at First Christian Church in Zanesville; his son, Braden Greiner; brother, Dave (Deb) Greiner; his in-laws, Lance (Allison) Lynch, Linda (Jeff) Fitzpatrick, Lori (Brad) Hoffman, Leslie (Tom) Colopy and Larry (Shelly) Lynch; and many other relatives.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Patty Greiner and Pamela Savage; and a brother-in-law, Rob Julian. The family extends a special thanks to his devoted card-playing buddies, Keith Shrider, Jack Robinson and Mark Krofft; friend, Mitch Bowman; and to the staff at Hospice.
Doug bequeathed his body to Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. A memorial service in Doug's honor will be announced in the future. Memorial donations may be directed to M.G.C., P.O. Box 125, Chesterhill, Ohio 43728. Obituary provided by BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020