Douglas Edward Walker
Old Washington - Douglas Edward Walker, 62, of Old Washington, passed away Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at SEORMC.
He was born March 13, 1958 in Zanesville and was the son of Marvin and Rita (Andrews) Walker of Zanesville.
Doug was a 1976 graduate of Meadowbrook High School. He was a heating and cooling specialist and the owner of "The Tin Man Shop". Doug lived in Old Washington with his wife Linda, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, boating, and spending time at his home in Florida.
Preceding him in death was a sister Cindy Sue; grandparents, John and Josephine Andrews, and Edward and Isabel Walker; in-laws, William and Terry Morris.
He is survived by his wife Linda Morris-Harper Walker whom he married July 15, 1989; two brothers, Bryan (Sharon) Walker of Duncan Falls and Gerry (Kim) Walker of Tallahassee, FL; one sister Susan (Lewis) Garver of Groveport; in-laws, Peggy Mason of Cambridge, David Morris of Byesville, Steven and Susan Bedgood of SC; dog Emma; several nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guernsey County , 927 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge, Ohio 43725.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020