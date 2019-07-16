|
|
Douglas Hunter
Zanesville - Douglas L. Hunter, 48, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 2, 1970 in Zanesville, a son of Ronald and Sharen (Kelly) Hunter. In addition to his parents he is survived by two sons Steven Hunter and Junior Hunter. Grandmother Beth Roberts. He had been a meat cutter at Kroger for 14 years. Private services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 16, 2019