William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Douglas Hunter


1970 - 2019
Douglas Hunter

Zanesville - Douglas L. Hunter, 48, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 2, 1970 in Zanesville, a son of Ronald and Sharen (Kelly) Hunter. In addition to his parents he is survived by two sons Steven Hunter and Junior Hunter. Grandmother Beth Roberts. He had been a meat cutter at Kroger for 14 years. Private services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 16, 2019
