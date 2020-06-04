Douglas Jack Motter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Jack Motter

South Bloomfield - Douglas Jack Motter, 76, of South Bloomfield passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Owen and Margaret (Apple) Motter. Douglas an Army Veteran was preceded in death by his parents. Douglas is survived by his children Chris Motter, Kim Motter Raissouni, David (Misty) Parton, Jimmy Thaler, Douglas Motter Jr. and Matthew (Jonna) Motter and by grandchildren Meryam Raissouni, Jayley, McKyla, Coulsen and Trevin Mathews, Bristol and Zane Parton and by former wife Pamela Motter. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with cremation to follow. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved