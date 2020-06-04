Douglas Jack Motter
South Bloomfield - Douglas Jack Motter, 76, of South Bloomfield passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Owen and Margaret (Apple) Motter. Douglas an Army Veteran was preceded in death by his parents. Douglas is survived by his children Chris Motter, Kim Motter Raissouni, David (Misty) Parton, Jimmy Thaler, Douglas Motter Jr. and Matthew (Jonna) Motter and by grandchildren Meryam Raissouni, Jayley, McKyla, Coulsen and Trevin Mathews, Bristol and Zane Parton and by former wife Pamela Motter. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with cremation to follow. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.