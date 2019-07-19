|
Duane Lanyard Rowland
Mt. Perry, Ohio - Duane Lanyard Rowland, 68, of Mt. Perry, Ohio died at 8:12pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare System Emergency Department, Zanesville, Ohio.
Born October 23, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Donald Max and Dorothy Thompson Rowland.
Duane first and foremost Loved his Lord; he was a United States Marine Corps Veteran; member of Linnwood Baptist Church of Amsterdam; journeyman/toolmaker for ITT-Higbie; he loved to sing, write gospel music, play guitar and he was the song leader at several churches. He built furniture and houses, loved to play pool and loved his kitty cats.
Survived by his wife of 12 years, Deborah Gregg Rowland; daughters, Denise Rowland and Melissa Davis; son, Shawn (Julie Hollis) Rowland; grandchildren, Ashton, Devin, Zaven, Granger, Isabella and Lilliana; step-sons, Garrett (Kelli) Binley and Adam (Jess) Binley; step-grandchildren, Ethan, Chloe and Reagan; brother, Dan (Juanita) Rowland and a sister, Karen Hannan.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his first wife, Regina Lynn Compston Rowland, March 15, 2004 and a sister, Debbie Luster.
Calling hours will be held from 1pm-2pm with funeral service at 2:00pm with Reverend Glen West officiating on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Linnwood Baptist Church, 8627 National Road, SE., Thornville, Ohio.
Burial will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery with graveside military honors by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 19, 2019