Durwood L. Timberman
1934 - 2020
Durwood L. Timberman

Malta - Durwood L. Timberman, 86, of Malta, passed away on Tues, July 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 17, 1934 in Triadelphia to the late Floyd W. and Fay A. Taylor Timberman. He retired from the A&P Grocery Store in McConnelsville where he worked as a meat cutter. He and his wife also owned and operated the Village Market Grocery Store in Stockport. He was a member of the Pennsville United Methodist Church in Pennsville where he was a Sunday School Teacher, a lay speaker and was very active in the church activities. He was a 50-year member of the Pennsville Vol. Fire Dept and he loved to work in his garden. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kuhn Timberman of the home, a son, Bert Timberman of Palm Springs, Ca, 3 daughters, Diana Goode of McConnelsville, Jane (Joey) Cheadle of Malta and Brenda (Bob) Stout of Malta, a brother, Grant Timberman of Bridgeport, Tx, a sister, Sharon Stewart of McConnelsville, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Brian Cheadle and a great granddaughter, Lynsey Cain. Services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Pennsville United Methodist Church with burial following in the Zion Cemetery in Portersville. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 P.M. at the church on the day of the funeral. Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com




Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
(740) 962-2341
