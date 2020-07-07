Dusty R. Melvin
Zanesville - Dusty R. Melvin, 37, of Zanesville, died at 7:53 P.M. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 due to a motorcycle accident. He was born January 19, 1983 in Zanesville.
Dusty was an amazing father to his son, Devin, who was his whole life. He was a family man and cared so much for his family.
Dusty will always be remembered for his never-ending smile, his huge heart, compassionate soul, caring nature and his deep love for his nieces and nephews.
To know Dusty, you would know that he was a dedicated, hard-working soul. He would be the first to offer whatever was needed, to lend a helping hand, giving the shirt off his back or just a listening ear when things were not right. He was never quick to judge. Life is not about judging.
Dusty was a saved Christian and a member of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church. He was the proud owner of Pride Pools, Spas and Services LLC and was an employee of Complete Construction. To know Dusty is to know the pride he put into his work. He was very meticulous and loved his job. Dusty wanted every customer to feel the same sense of Pride about their pool as he did. He enjoyed spending time with family and when he was not working, you would find him on the ball field with his friends playing softball. He was an avid softball player. If a team was short on players, the first person to come to mind was "Melvin". Dusty was always on the move you and rarely saw him standing still.
He also enjoyed kayaking with friends, golf, and bowling just to name a few. He was a huge Cincinnati Bengals & Columbus Blue Jackets fan. While his son Devin was young, Dusty coached and mentored the team. If you followed Dusty on any social media, you knew he was a food connoisseur; he loved him a good steak or sushi. He showed you by posting a photo of his food to share.
Dusty fought hard to overcome his adversities when the odds were stacked against him, but he persevered with God's guiding hands. He was faithful to God our Father and is now resting in his arms.
Dusty is preceded in death by his great-grandparents William & Anna Young; grandparents Ronald & Ruth Melvin; and his grandfather Robert Wheeler; and uncle, Rick Melvin.
He will be remembered by his cherished family: his son, Devin Melvin; his beloved mother, Kim Melvin; his father, Randy (Lisa Fink) Melvin; his brother, Andrew (Ashley) Melvin; half-brothers, Kyle & Randall Jr. and half-sisters Kati (Ryan) Jordan, Danielle & Lisa Melvin; many aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews who all loved their Uncle Dusty; and also a multitude of family and friends.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls with Rev. Stephen J. Harrop officiating. He will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Zanesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville Ohio 43701 to defer the costs of funeral expenses.
