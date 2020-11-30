1/1
Earl E. Passwaters
Earl E. Passwaters

Zanesville - Earl Eugene Passwaters, 79 passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. He was born September 3, 1941 to the late Frances (Bell) and Virgil Passwaters. He was a graduate of Maysville High School. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his work as a mechanic. Earl also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, cars, motorcycles and traveling. He never met a stranger.

Surviving are his daughter Kimberly (Steven) Pletcher of Marysville; Earl E. (Sheila Sullivan) Passwaters of Richwood; granddaughter Alivia Passwaters of Hilliard; grandson Samuel Passwaters of Mount Victory; and two sisters Bonnie (Dan) McPeck of Zanesville and Kay Higgins of Norwich.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Darlene (Apperson) Passwaters; and brother Gary Passwaters.

A private service will be held at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD, with burial to follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our LOCALLY OWNED caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
