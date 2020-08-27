1/1
Earl Jay Moorehead Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Jay Moorehead, Jr.

Winchester, VA - Earl Jay Moorehead, Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Jay was born in 1955 in Colorado Springs, CO, son of Nadine Moorehead of Cambridge, OH and the late Earl Jay Moorehead, Sr. He graduated from John Glenn High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Medic during the Vietnam conflict in the Green Berets. Jay earned an Associate's degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and a Bachelor's degree from Muskingum University. He was a Critical Care Registered Nurse at Winchester Medical Center.

Jay married Holly Todd on November 20, 1993 in Zanesville, OH.

Surviving with his mother and his wife are daughters, Heidi Ronshausen (Jimmy Burley) of Winchester, VA and Alyssa Biggers (Lucian) of Concord, NC; sons, Braden Ronshausen of Winchester, VA, Earl Jay Olinger (Sheryl) of Jacksonville, FL, and Darren Moorehead (Ali) of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Draytyn Ronshausen, Davian Burley, Daxtyn Burley, Logan Olinger, and Levi Moorehead; and sisters, Shelia Taylor of Cambridge, OH, Theresa Jackson and Alva Johnson (Bill).

All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center Amherst Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved