Earl Mautz

Earl Mautz Obituary
Earl Mautz

Earl William Mautz is the loving husband of 66 years to Sue (Wright) Mautz; dear father to Barbara (Ken) Casey, Richard, and Doug (Susan) Mautz; grandfather to Megan and Caitlin Casey and Nathan and Ansel Mautz; great grandfather to Eleanor Bourland; brother to Wilbert and John Mautz. Earl is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Anna (Ziegler) Mautz and brothers Gene, Myron and James. Earl was a proud Army Air Corp. World War II Veteran, graduate of Wittenberg College, and a scientist by profession. Earl passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 94. Earl's Family will be handling services privately. Spring Grove Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
