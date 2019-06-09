Earl Roberts



Zanesville - Earl G. Roberts, 89, of Zanesville, died at 11:00 P.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born March 21, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Alvin and Sylvia Roberts. He worked for Zanesville City Schools for 43 years as a custodian and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Earl was a member of the American Legion Post 29 and was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict.



He is survived by a son, Glen (Wendy) Roberts; a daughter, Sylvia (Ken) Mitchell; a granddaughter, Kimberly (Josh) Tilton; a great grandson, Nash Tilton; and lots of specials friends he served with over his 43 years at Zanesville High School, especially his friend, Frank Sealover.



In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Dent Roberts; a granddaughter Kristina D. Mitchell; a great granddaughter, Savannah Tilton; two brothers, Ray Roberts and Kenneth Roberts; and a nephew, Jeff Roberts.



Friends and Family may call from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with additional calling hours one hour prior to services. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. Earl will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Lillian at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville, with full military rites accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.



To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary