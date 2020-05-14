|
Edgar Hartman
Zanesville - Edgar E. Hartman passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 5, 1929 in Zanesville to the late Lee and Anna Marie (Edgar) Hartman. Having honorably served his country for 3 years in the Army Air Corp and Air Force -including a year in the Aleutian Islands, he was a Teamster and retired as a truck driver for Cook Motor Lines.
Married on February 5, 1954, he is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 66 years, Martha (Longstreth) Hartman. Together they were blessed with 4 children, Robin (Dean) Isaacson, Trudy (Bill) Eaves, Eric ("Miss Patty") Hartman, and Amy Hankinson; 8 grandchildren, Andy (Nichelle) Isaacson, Chelsey (Devon) Ash, Jennifer (Nathan) Wallace, Ashley (Bryan) Labaki, Seth (Jenna) Eaves, Alec (Jessica) Hartman, Alea and Allie Hankinson; 5 great-grandchildren; Quintin Jones, Uriah, Ellyana and Taliya Isaacson, and Rosalie Hartman; sister-in-law, JoAnn Mount; special niece, Jackie Ann (Keith) Woodruff; several nieces and nephews.
Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, sisters, Vivian and Virginia; daughter-in-law, Christy Hartman; son-in-law, Ty Hankinson and a granddaughter, Courtney Eaves.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday May 17, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday May 18, 2020, where services will take place at 2:00 PM with Pastor Michael Bullock officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
The family is asking visitors to bring their own PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) if they feel they need it.
A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, he most recently attended Hands of Faith Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse (PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607) or to Hands of Faith Church (607 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville, OH 43701), or do a kindness for someone in need.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio and dear neighbors Harry and Connie and Frank and Selene for being such a blessing to all of us through Dad's journey home.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 14 to May 16, 2020