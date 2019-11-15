Resources
Edgar Lee Dalrymple (76) passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida after a very long illnesses. He was born in Morgan County, Crooksville, Ohio (Rose Farm) on March 4, 1943.

Eddie loved basketball and played with the York High Tigers for four years while in high school. He graduated in 1961; joined the United States Air Force and made his home in Laurel, Mississippi after being discharged.

Ed worked most of his life in finance, and managed his own loan company in Laurel, later moving to Jacksonville, Florida.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, golfing, three-wheeling, and his faithful little furry buddy Dudley.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents: Betty Dalrymple (Sept. 14, 1985) and Frank Dalrymple (Feb. 3, 1994).

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sarah Walters Dalrymple of the home, his daughter Debbie Herring (Jim), son Eddie Dalrymple Jr., stepson Jared Walters, two grandchildren: Wesley Herring and Tyler Dalrymple of Laurel, Mississippi, one sister Lorraine Church of Crooksville, Ohio (Rose Farm), two brothers Frank Jay (Martha) of Leander, Texas and Kenneth Ray of Crooksville, Ohio (Rose Farm).

A private celebration of Eddie's life was held Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home.

Ed will be sadly missed by friends and family in Mississippi, Florida, Texas and Ohio, but now reunited with family in heaven.

A loving and caring cremation was carried out by Affordable Cremation in Jacksonville, Florida- 904-683-5427.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
