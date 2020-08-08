1/1
Edgar Wilson
Edgar Wilson

Nashport - Edgar Ralph Wilson, 87 of Nashport died at 1:55 PM Friday, August 7, 2020 under hospice care at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 10, 1933 in Mannington, WV the son of Spray Scott Wilson and Vivian Juanita Moore Wilson.

Ed was an Army Veteran and retired as a welder & fabricator in Maryland. After retirement he moved to Zanesville & worked part time for short while at Kellogg company in Zanesville. He enjoyed camping & boating and very much loved his woodworking hobby.

He is survived by his wife, Mette Bruun Wilson; a son, Edgar (Karen) Wilson of Cincinnati; a daughter, Gloria Starcher of Zanesville; Step-daughter, Anne Marie (Joe) Volansky of Masontown, PA; a step-son, Poul (Shelby) Lemasters of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Shelley, Charlie, Damien, Anna Liese, Kirsten, Max and Chloe; nephews, Douglas, Scott and Terry Wilson; special friends, John (Cathy) Guns of Elkton, MD and all his boating & camping group friends. In addition to his parents, Edgar was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Wilson and his Aunt Bessi Harlow and Uncle Basil Wilson.

No public visitation or services will be observed at this time and a family celebration will be held at a later date.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Ed's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.








Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
