Edith Lorrayne Tumbin
Chandlersville - Edith Lorrayne Tumblin, 94 of Chandlersville passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at her residence and surrounded by her loving family.
Lorrayne was born in Duncan Falls on March 4, 1924. She is the daughter of Charles and Virginia (Dougherty) Clapper. She worked for Newbery Drugstore in Zanesville, she was a lifelong member of the Chandlersville United Methodist Church, she was a 4-H leader for more than 30 years, a member of the Chandlersville Senior Citizens, she was a wonderful pie baker and was known as "GG" to her grandkids and great grandkids.
Lorrayne is survived by her three children, Cameron J. (Patricia) Tumblin of Zanesville, Robert (Christi) Tumblin of Zanesville and Janis (Craig) Spillman of Chandlersville;
her grandchildren, Lindsay (Tyler) Gildow, Matt (Alicia) Tumblin, Chris (Lacey) Tumblin, Brady Tumblin, Amy (Dave) Stevens, Beth (Doug) McConnell, Chase (Michelle) Spillman, Chad (Tamara) Ufholz; twelve great-grandchildren, Izzie, Grayson, Clare, Sophia, Jacob, Lily, Lucas, Paige, Jack, Landyn, Kendyl, Campbell, Bailey and Sophie; her brother, Russell Clapper; her brother-in-law Russ Downing; several nieces and nephews and her caregivers, Elaine Tom, Jamey Brassfield and Beth McConnell.
In addition to her parents, Lorrayne is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Tumblin who passed away May 21, 2004 and her sisters, Evelyn Dantz, Geneva Sevcik, Eileen George, Florence "Flo" Downing.
Please make memorial contributions in Lorrayne's name to either the Chandlersville Community Building, PO Box 53, Chandlersville, OH 43727 or to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forrest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where Funeral Services will be 11 am on Tuesday with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Chandlersville Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 16, 2019