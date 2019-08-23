Services
Grove City - Edith Mae Patterson, 101, of Grove City, formerly of Malta, passed away on Weds, Aug. 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Dec. 5, 1917 in Columbus to the late Charles and Minta Sparks Porter. She retired after 30 years from Imperial Cleveite in McConnelsville. She was a member of the Malta United Methodist Church and was very active in the United Methodist Women's Club. She is survived by her daughters, Lois Clagett of Fairview, Tx and Carol (Richard) Ray of Columbus, 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth Patterson (June 12, 1994), 5 brothers, Charles, Richard, Arthur, Clayton and Donald Porter and a sister, Kathleen Slivka. Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Friends may call on the family on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 2-4 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Malta United Methodist Church. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 23, 2019
