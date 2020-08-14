1/
Edith Shirley Moyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Shirley Moyer

Edith Shirley Moyer, 88, passed away August 11, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, in Mineral Ridge, OH. She was born October 27, 1931 in Green Bank, WV, a daughter of the late Ira King and the late Blanche King. She graduated from Elkins High School in Elkins, WV.

After high school, she moved to McConnelsville, Ohio, where she met her future husband, Dale Newsom. While in McConnelsville, she worked as a Veteran Service Officer, helping Veterans obtain needed benefits and services. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as secretary for many years. She was honored for her work with the Auxiliary.

After her husband's death, Edith moved to Zanesville, OH to attend classes at Ohio University in Zanesville as she always wanted to further her knowledge. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed attending cultural events, and was always volunteering to help others. After retirement, she was known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens as well as her baking and candy making skills. She was active and served as an officer in PERI, Public Employee Retirees, Inc. She was an advocate for issues affecting public employee retirees and attended local and state events. She also organized and led trips for retirees.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Brenda Dalene Newsom of Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Glen Newsom and daughters, Rebecca Ann Newsom, and Connie Sue Newsom.

Cremation has taken place and there will not be services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, OH was honored to serve the family.

The family requests that material contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice (9775 Rockside Rd, Ste #270, Cleveland, OH) or the Alzheimer's Association (70 West Streetsboro St, Ste 201, Hudson, OH) in her memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved