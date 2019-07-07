|
Edna Allen
Philo - Edna M. Allen,82, of Philo, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Highland Oaks in McConnelsville.
Edna was born March 11, 1937 in Chandlersville to the late Otis and Gladys (Wion) Mitchell.
Edna worked for the Lear Corp on Linden Avenue for over 33 years. She was a member of the local machinist union and a member of the Blue Rock Baptist Church.
Edna is survived by her son, Bill (Tricia) Allen of Philo; her daughters, Debbie (Garry) Tysinger of Zanesville, Rita Allen of Philo, and Silvia (Paul) Kanzigg of Beallsville, Oh., nine grandchildren, Amanda (Craig) Evans, Carl Adam (Celenna) Tysinger, Brett Tysinger, Kyle Allen, Adam Kanzigg, Alexis (David) Yontz, Alicia Kanzigg, Krysten Allen and Hannah Allen; 8 great-grandchildren, Brandon Evans, Levi Evans, Takota Tysinger, Ethan Evans, Madilyn Tysinger and Lane Tysinger, Myah Tysinger and Knox Tysinger ; and her sisters, Dorothy Beardsley of Norwich and Mary Ruth Hughes of Marietta.
In addition to her parents, Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Delmar who passed away June 26, 2012; her sisters, Bula Dickson, Edith Cunningham, and Donna Weaver; and her brothers, Kenneth, Herman, Virgil, Robert and Ralph Mitchell.
Visitations will be 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday. Pastor Tim Gifford will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery beside her husband.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 7, 2019