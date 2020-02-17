|
|
Edna Faye Dunn
Zanesville - Edna Faye Dunn, 91, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Mon. Feb. 17, 2020 at Altercare of Somerset. She was born on July 1, 1928 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herbert and Nora (Havens) Mautz. She retired from Brockway Glass, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting for her family, was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was a caregiver for several of her family members. She is survived by two daughters Debbie (Rodney) Herold and Linda (Terry) Lyall. Five grandchildren Brian and Scott Herold, Monica Stephenson, Myron Lyall, and Lyndee Chandler. Five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frederick Dunn. One daughter Beverly Chandler. One brother Paul Mautz. One sister Freda Durant. One great-grandson Hunter Stephenson.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 22, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage with services to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Altercare of Somerset for their outstanding care. Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.To sign the online guest book visit
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020