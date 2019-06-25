|
Edward D. Poling
SOMERSET - Edward D. Poling, 91, of Somerset, died at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ed was born March 9, 1928 near Bremen, Ohio, the son of the late Earl C. and Zella (Sherlock) Poling. He was a 1946 graduate of Rushcreek Memorial High School and was a Methodist by faith. Ed retired as General Manager from Lempco in New Lexington. He was an avid gardener and loved fishing at Bob's Lake in Canada.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Imogene A. (Weaver) Poling, whom he married July 1, 1951; two sons, Steven (Vanessa) Poling of Lancaster and Daniel (Connie) Poling of Columbus, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Hattie, Isabelle and Owen Poling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; an infant daughter; two sisters and one brother.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in South Harvey Cemetery, Bremen, Ohio with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Somerset, Ohio 43783 for the South Harvey Cemetery.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 25, 2019