Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
Edward E. Carder


1935 - 2019
Edward E. Carder Obituary
Edward E. Carder

Zanesville - Edward E. Carder passed away on May 22, 2019, in the loving presence of his family while in his home. He was 84 years old. He was born February 10, 1935, to Edison and Izola Carder in Dresden, Ohio. He loved baseball, fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his job as an ironworker. He was caring and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years, Delores, sisters Florence Duemmel and Mary Jane Barrick, sons Doug, Mike and Greg Carder, daughters Mindy (Randy) Budden, Cherrie (Bill) Hill, Lorie (Bob) Czigans, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Hilma Hoon, Elsie, Hazel, and Helen Carder, and brothers, Carl and Bob Carder.

Calling hours will be observed on May 28th from 6-8 at Farus funeral home in New Concord. Services will be May 29th at 2:00, with calling hours starting at 1 PM at the Farus funeral home; the burial is to follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Zanesville. Pastor Jennifer Baker Johnston will officiate services and the committal.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Genesis Hospice Care - Zanesville, or his favorite charity, .
Published in the Times Recorder on May 26, 2019
