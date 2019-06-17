|
|
Edward "Mac" Harper
Waverly, WV - Edward "Mac" Harper, 77, of Waverly, WV, formerly of Zanesville, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.
He was born January 29, 1942 in Zanesville, OH, a son of the late William M. and Helen L. Abbott Harper.
He was a retired meat cutter and also worked at Walmart in Vienna. He belonged to Honor Lodge #726, F.& A. M. in Norwich, OH. He was a well known horse trainer and started with Hoofbeats 4-H Club in Zanesville. He had a long career of training horses of several breeds and specialized in American Saddle Breed. He was a licensed trainer in the Standard Breed Horse Association. He was a licensed dog obedience trainer. Ed was known for his wicked sense of humor and was a gifted story teller.
He is survived by one sister, Martha L. Smith of Zanesville, OH; one brother, Denny Lee Harper (Joyce) of Newark, OH; one step-son, Louis Lee Hall (Amy) of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Lester Harper and Jerry Martin Harper.
There will be no visitation or services.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, WV is serving the Harper Family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 17, 2019