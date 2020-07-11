Edward McConnell

Edward McConnellZanesville - Edward E. McConnell, 90, of Zanesville, passed away at 3:52 a.m. Friday July 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on September 6, 1929 in Zanesville, a son of the late Warren Parker and Anna Irene (McElfresh) McConnell. He was retired from Zanesville Mould/Anchor Glass Container after 40 years of service. He was a member of Fultonham Lodge #368 F&AM, Muskingum County Farm Bureau, a longtime farmer, and a former member of the Newton Township School Board.He is survived by his wife Martha McConnell. Three sons D. Bruce (Vicki) McConnell, Jay (Linda) McConnell, and Dan (Patricia) McConnell. Two step-children Paul (Kelly) Ogg and Amysta (Roger) Harlan. Five grandchildren David, Jonathan, Douglas, Nathan, and Rachel. Two step-grandchildren Brianna and Allanna. Four great-granddaughters Madison, Landyn, Laney, and Kendyl. Four nephews and one niece. Three cousins Raymond McElfresh, Richard "Butch" McElfresh, and Don Hickman.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Pauline (Shaw) McConnell. One brother Charles J. McConnell. One sister-in-law Wanda McConnell.Private family visitation and service will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Geoff Geyer and Nelson Sabbe officiating.Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit