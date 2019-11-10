|
|
Edward Newton
ZANESVILLE
Edward Lewis Newton Jr., 71 passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
Edward was born in Zanesville on March 3, 1948 to the late Edward and Barbara Emory Newton. He was the former Plant Manager of Friendship Pottery in Roseville. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 302, American Legion Post 29, D.A.V. (Life Member), Hill 411 Association, an avid bowler, Hunter, and fisherman. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and New Orleans Saints. He proudly served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was Methodist by faith.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Wagner Newton, three daughters: Kim Gaddis ,Darcy Brown, and Bobbie Jo Davis, a son Patrick Eugene Stemm Jr., five sisters: Barbara Saxton, Cynthia Ronhotz, Brenda Wisecarver, Pam Schwartz, and Debbie Phillips, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Calling hours will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday November 13 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Military Honors will be held at 4pm. Funeral services will be at 8pm. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park at a later date. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019