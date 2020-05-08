|
|
Edwin Cochran
Zanesville - Edwin E. "Mr. Ed" Cochran , 82 of Zanesville died at 8:50 A.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Morrison House Genesis Hospice.
He was born November 19, 1937 in Trinway the son of Russell Cochran and Mildred McGee Cochran.
He was employed at General Electric & worked midnights while he attended Beauty School during the day. Once he graduated from Ohio School of Cosmetology, he started his own salon in 1963 named Mr. Ed's Hairdressers. A member of Grace United Methodist Church and a jack-of-all-trades, he enjoyed woodworking, boating, camping and especially loved family traveling, Ed had a green thumb and enjoyed all types of gardening.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy (Johnston) Cochran whom he married June 16, 1956; his 4 children, Cindy (Dan) Smith, Kim (Karry) Dohlen, Dawn (Rob) Watts and Todd (Beth) Cochran; 9 grandchildren, Erin, Jonathan, Kyle, Caitlin, Nicole, Molly, Andrew, Jessie and Clay; 6 great grandchildren; and his loving dog, Lacey. Ed was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by a sister & brother-in-law, Marie (Don) Randles, and a brother Steven Cochran.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 516 Shinnick St. Zanesville OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Ed's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 8 to May 10, 2020