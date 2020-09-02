Effie Lorene Kreitz LanningSOMERSET - Effie Lorene (Kreitz) Lanning of Somerset, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3:10 a.m. at Somerset Alter Care Facility.Effie was a retiree of Dayton Precision in Hebron, Ohio. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and her grandchildren.Effie is survived by one son, Richard Allen (Colleen) Lanning; one daughter, Mary Susan Lanning and partner Leslie Dill; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Kreitz; three sisters, Wilma Smith of Newark, Shirley Ratlif of Lancaster, and Anne Salovich of Newark.Effie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Kreitz; one brother, Fred Kreitz Jr.; her husband, Russell Lanning and two sons, Zephaniah and Michael Lanning.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 in Salem Cemetery, 11665 Salem Hollow Rd., Murray City, Ohio.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.