Eileen Kay Dean
Frazeysburg - Eileen Kay Dean, 78, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020 at Willow Haven Nursing Home in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born October 5, 1941 in Woodsfield, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Carl R. and Wilma M. (Steed) Turner. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed watching TV, flowers and being with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Mary (Scott) Hardesty, Rachel Nussbaum and Robin (Robert) Hardesty, all of Zanesville; one son, Robert (Patty) Nussbaum of Wooster, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren with two great grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are four sisters, Karen (Robert) Longfellow of Gambier, Ohio, Janice Myers of Zanesville, Carol (Keith) White and Sheryl Hays, both of Frazeysburg; several nieces and nephews and her loving dog, "Miley".
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
There will be no public calling hours. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020