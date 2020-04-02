|
Eileen McFerren
Zanesville - Eileen McFerren, 80, who was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren.
She was born on Wednesday, June 7, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Virgil Stotts and Louise Stotts.
Eileen was a graduate of Maysville High School. Following high school she worked for several attorneys in Zanesville. In 1961 she started working for Social Security. In 33 years at Social Security she rose through the ranks to become an Administrator. After retiring in 1994 she spent her time gardening and kept busy and active tending to her flowers. Eileen loved reading books, playing solitaire, solving puzzles and spending quality time with her three grandkids. Eileen also enjoyed traveling the globe with her girls and going to Florida each winter to spend time with them. She will be missed cheering at all of her daughters' and grandchildren's sporting events.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jim McFerren.
She is survived by her three daughters, Gina Rose McFerren of Orlando, Florida, Tina JoAnnn McFerren of Orlando, Florida , and Tami (Keith) Scott of Destin, Florida; Grandchildren, Jessica Eileen Scott (17), Joshua James McFerren (15), and Erik McFerren Scott (14); brothers Virgil Stotts and James Stotts and sister Alice McConnell.
In addition to her parents and husband, Eileen was preceded in death by a sister Betty Himelspach, brother Wills Stotts, a sister-in-law Ruth Stotts and her nephew Mark Houston.
Due to the current national health crisis no services will be held at this time. We will celebrate her life at a later date. Eileen will be interned at Zanesville Memorial Park next to her husband on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1pm. Friends and family may attend. To share memories and condolences with Eileen's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020