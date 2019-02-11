|
Elaine Anne Fuchs
Shawnee - Elaine Anne Fuchs 84 of Shawnee passed away at her home on Thursday February 7, 2019.
She was born June 19, 1934 in Shawnee a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Maher Fuchs.
She was a member of St Bernard's Catholic Church, a proud graduate of Shawnee High School class of 1952, a retired bookkeeper for various auto dealerships, and was a former Clerk for the Village of Shawnee. Elaine enjoyed color and creativity thru her gardens, baking, coloring books, and various puzzles. She had a charitable nature giving to many needs and causes.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great- great nieces and nephews, cousins, and her loving cat Mary Jane.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Francis Fuchs; sisters, Loretta Marks, Pauline Severance, and Lucille Summers.
Elaine felt blessed and thankful to have great neighbors and friends.
The family is thankful for Missy Palmer and the staff at Interim Hospice, Perry County Senior Citizens meals on wheels, and Deacon Mark Weiner.
Friends may call from 2-8 pm with Prayer Vigil beginning at 7:30 pm Tuesday at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee. Please visit the online guest book at jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at St Bernard Catholic Church in Corning.
Interment: Shawnee Cemetery
Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice of Zanesville, 2806 Bell St. Zanesville OH 43701
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 11, 2019