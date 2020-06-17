Elaine M. SmithZANESVILLE - Elaine M. Smith, 84, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Elaine was born February 22, 1936 to the late Andrew and Catherine Kress. She married James F. Smith of Somerset, Ohio on December 6, 1956. A resident of Zanesville her entire life, she was a graduate of Rosecrans High School and Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She was a retired RN and worked most of her career at Good Samaritan Hospital. She loved reading, camping, (she loved singing and telling stories around the campfire). She also loved to play cards and travel (especially out west). Despite her large family, Elaine always made time for everyone, providing love and support. She had a great sense of humor, you could count on her for comic-relief in the worst of situations. She had a life well-lived!Elaine is survived by seven children, Jeff Smith of Zanesville, OH, Becky Lynch (Mike) of Mentor, OH, Charles Smith (Kim) of Marietta, GA, Christy McKinney (Rob) of Fort Myers, FL, Pam Smith of Zanesville, OH, Andy Smith of Cincinnati, OH, and Jim Smith (Tami) of Burgettstown, PA;19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna May Sellers of Zanesville, OH and Mary (Alan) Archer of Venice, FL.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and a sister, Rosemary Hempfling.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset, OH with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.