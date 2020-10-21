1/1
Elden Kinnan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elden Kinnan

South Zanesville - Elden A. Kinnan, 86, of South Zanesville, died Tue. Oct. 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospital following an illness. He was born on Feb. 11, 1934 in Roseville, a son of the late Charles L. and Ruby P. Kinnan. Elden served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was raised a Lutheran, was a member of Zanesville VFW Post #1058, American Legion Post #29, Zanesville Eagles #302, 32nd Degree Mason and member of Fultonham Lodge #368, Amrou Grotto, and worked at Central Ohio Coal Company for 44 years.

He enjoyed camping, traveling, riding motorcycles with his sons and friends. He never met a stranger.

Elden is survived by his wife Starley Kinnan. Two sons Charles (Becky) Kinnan and Elden Andy (Renae) Kinnan. Two granddaughters Malonna (Phil) Sayers and Marissa Kinnan (Dane Cerovski). One great-granddaughter Isabelle Cerovski. One sister Donna Perry. Several nieces and nephews along with his good friends Jack Lambert, Bob Mock, Rod Crooks and many other friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Douglas Kinnan, his sister and brother-in-law Phyllis (Lawrence) King.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thur. Oct. 22, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Fri. Oct. 23, 2020. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery where Zanesville VFW and American Legion will conduct military honors. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved