Elden KinnanSouth Zanesville - Elden A. Kinnan, 86, of South Zanesville, died Tue. Oct. 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospital following an illness. He was born on Feb. 11, 1934 in Roseville, a son of the late Charles L. and Ruby P. Kinnan. Elden served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was raised a Lutheran, was a member of Zanesville VFW Post #1058, American Legion Post #29, Zanesville Eagles #302, 32nd Degree Mason and member of Fultonham Lodge #368, Amrou Grotto, and worked at Central Ohio Coal Company for 44 years.He enjoyed camping, traveling, riding motorcycles with his sons and friends. He never met a stranger.Elden is survived by his wife Starley Kinnan. Two sons Charles (Becky) Kinnan and Elden Andy (Renae) Kinnan. Two granddaughters Malonna (Phil) Sayers and Marissa Kinnan (Dane Cerovski). One great-granddaughter Isabelle Cerovski. One sister Donna Perry. Several nieces and nephews along with his good friends Jack Lambert, Bob Mock, Rod Crooks and many other friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Douglas Kinnan, his sister and brother-in-law Phyllis (Lawrence) King.Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thur. Oct. 22, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Fri. Oct. 23, 2020. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery where Zanesville VFW and American Legion will conduct military honors.