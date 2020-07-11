Eldon "Gene" Alfman
Zanesville - Eldon "Gene" Alfman, age 84, of Zanesville, died 7:52 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
He was born Tuesday, December 17, 1935, in Zanesville, the son of Harvey (Irene) Alfman and Silvia (Gilbert) Kress. He was married on Tuesday, December 24, 1957, to Nancy (Hood) Alfman who preceded him in death on April 10, 1995.
Gene is survived by two daughters, Donna Alfman and Mindy (David Cummings) Gates all of Zanesville; grandchildren, Tyler (LaTrishia Hewitt) Weaver of Roseville, Baylee Henderson, and Hope Henderson both of Zanesville; great granddaughter, Alivia Henderson of Zanesville; and two great grandsons, Carter Chesnik and Landon Weaver of Roseville; special friend, Wanda Carnes of Zanesville; one sister, Mary Kermode and sister-in-law, Janette Alfman both of McCluney, OH; special niece and nephew, Mike and Elizabeth, and many extended family.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by six siblings, Helen Francis, Raymond (Ingrid) Alfman, Judy, Dean Alfman, Butch Alfman, and one younger brother; and one special nephew, Gerald Alfman.
Gene was a foreman for Shelly and Sands and enjoyed pretty girls, Bush Light, telling bad jokes and loved cars. He was a wonderful artist and sign painter, and many signs are still seen throughout Zanesville today. Gene was a loving father, grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Donations may be made to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH, 43701.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 2:30 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Donnie Watts officiating. Due to current health concerns family and friends are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park.
.