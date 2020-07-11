1/1
Eleanor E. "Sis" Bowman
Eleanor "Sis" E. Bowman

Zanesville - Eleanor "Sis" E. Bowman, age 73, of Zanesville, died 9:45 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Genesis Hospital. She was born Friday, December 6, 1946, in Zanesville, the daughter of Milton S. Anderson and Sadie N. (Cole) Anderson. She was married on Tuesday, February 5, 1980, to Albert "Al" P. Bowman who preceded her in death on Sunday, November 12, 2000. Sis was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and she was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, past board member of the Muskingum Animal Shelter Society, past board member of the Zanesville Concert Association, Friends of Muskingum County History (previously the Pioneer Historical Society), Zanesville High School Hall of Fame and the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. She was active in Big Brothers and Big Sisters, where she received the Big Sister of the Year Award in 2015, and she received the Aldine Roach Special Recognition Award from The Women of Achievement in 2016. Sis is survived by two sons: Jeff (Karen) Moore of Zanesville, and Jason (Tricia) Moore of New Albany; four grandchildren: Samantha Moore, Melena Moore, Mackenzie Moore and Jared Moore, and a special friend Lynn Launder. Friends may call from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave, Zanesville, where the Daughters of the American Revolution will be conducting a memorial service at 5:45 PM. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 120 South Seventh Street, Zanesville, with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Due to current health concerns, family and friends are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Burial will conclude in the Greenwood Cemetery Zanesville. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 11 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
