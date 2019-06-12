|
Eleanor Jean Oliver
Zanesville - Eleanor Jean Oliver, 84, of Zanesville passed away on Friday June 7, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born in the rural area of Marietta, Ohio on April 13, 1935 to the late Lawrence and Ethel Theobald Smith.
She married Richard W. Oliver in 1957. Together they started AAMCO Transmissions and Batteries Unlimited. Later on Mrs. Oliver started three Jean's Hallmark stores in Zanesville. Jean loved working with numbers and was an excellent bookkeeper. Over the years she knitted hundreds of baby blankets, wedding afghans for family and friends and skull caps for soldiers to be sent overseas. She helped in the office of Zanesville Christian School for several years.
She was a woman of strong faith and leaves behind several worn Bibles with loving notes. After her retirement Jean moved to the Village's of Florida where she lived for the past 12 years enjoying the fun and sun.
She is survived by a daughter Leslie (Kent) Curry; two grandchildren: Alyssa (DJ) Watson and Ethan (Katy) Curry; two sisters: Janet and Carole; a brother Art and numerous nieces and nephews and their families who held a special place in her heart.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband Richard W. Oliver who passed away June 5, 2001 and a sister Joanne.
Visitation will be 12 to 2PM Saturday, June 15 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO. Funeral will begin at 2PM with Minister Bill Meaige officiating.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from June 12 to June 13, 2019