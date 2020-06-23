Eleanor "Connie" L. McConaha Howell
Lancaster - Passed away June 22 at her home in Lancaster. She was born May 27, 1923 in Wilsonburg, WVA to Emory and Rosie Hill McConaha.
She was retired from Omar Bakery in Columbus and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed animals, camping and the outdoors.
The last of her generation, she was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Glenn Howell, brothers Ellis, Everett, Leslie, Hiram, Emery Jr., Carl and Donald, sisters, Ida, Lavina, Mary, Rebecca, Betty, Kay and Sue.
She is survived by her niece and caretakers, Debbie (Jim) Dennis, sisters in law, Florence, Jean and Jeanette McConaha and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was a kind soul and will be greatly missed.
Chute Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St. New Lexington is in charge of the arrangements. www.chutewiley.com
She will be cremated and a memorial service will be observed at a later date.
Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.