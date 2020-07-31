Eleanor L. McGrail
Zanesville - Eleanor L. McGrail, 86, of Zanesville, died at 10:23 A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born October 1, 1933, in Fallentimber, PA, the daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Johnson) McGrail. She was a former employee of Mickey's Restaurant. Eleanor was a loving aunt and great-aunt. She was devoted to the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Browns, as long as they were winning! She was also active with all of the activities at The Oaks at Northpointe.
She is survived by the nieces and nephew who she had raised since 1967, Vikkie (Roger) Rupe, Veronica Hazen, Valerie (Vince) Miller, Dobie (Tim) Kirkpatrick, and Peach Dalton, and Vincent (Mollie) McGrail; plus other nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Violet Neal; an uncle, Joe Johnson; and brothers, Bob, Tom, and Jerry McGrail.
The family asks that you wear your favorite Ohio State or Cincinnati Reds shirt to the calling hours and funeral.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020, with Chaplain Daniel Fuller officiating. Eleanor will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Central Ohio and The Oaks at Northpointe for their wonderful care they provided to Eleanor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Oaks at Northpointe, 3291 Northpointe Drive, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Due to the Covid-19 requirements, facial masks will be essential and social distancing appreciated.
