|
|
Eleanor L. Starner
Zanesville - Eleanor L. Starner, 89, of Zanesville peacefully passed away in the morning hours of Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville following an extended illness.
She was born on October 31, 1930, one of seventeen children to the late John and Edith (Riffle) Rosser.
Eleanor spent many of her working years as a dipper for the Hull Pottery Company in Crooksville and she was a former waitress at Winsor's Restaurant in South Zanesville. She made her home in the Lord at the Church of Christ in Crooksville. Eleanor could always be found at Maysville Bowling Lanes where she was a member of the Thursday evening bowling league. With such a large family, she would get together with her siblings and play poker. Eleanor loved to gamble, spending many hours playing the slot machines hoping to hit it big! Eleanor's family will greatly miss her home cooked meals and her presence around the family table.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Shari Kay (Mike) Mautz, John (Julia) Starner and Randy (Jeryl) Starner; her siblings, Evelyn McLean, Sandra (Jim) Savage, Shirley Wilson, Diana (Kenny) Harris, Ron Rosser, Larry (Judie) Rosser and Roger (Lou) Rosser; her sister-in-law, Barbara Rosser; her grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Starner, Jason (Lissa) Starner, Jeff (Mandi) Starner, Stacy (Natalie) Starner, Nathan Liggett, Cory (Kim) Mautz, Tyler Mautz and Hilliary Ann Starner and her great-grandchildren, Josh Daily, Dustin Daily, Autumn Starner, Campbell Ann Starner, Allie Blair Liggett, Avery Liggett, Anderson Starner and Celaire Starner.
In addition to her parents, welcoming Eleanor into eternal life are her husband, Lawrence F. Starner who passed away December 21, 2004; her sons, Larry Starner and Rick Starner her siblings, Richard Rosser, Gary Rosser, Bill Rosser, John Rosser, Jimmy Rosser, Donald Rosser, Joanna Bateson, Judy Thomas and Rhea Stover; her in-laws, Joe Wilson and Sandy Rosser and her special companion, John 'Pat' Welsh.
Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Stan McHenry officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020