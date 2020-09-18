1/1
Eleanor V. "Ellie" McIntire
1934 - 2020
Cumberland - Eleanor V. 'Ellie' McIntire, 86 of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her home on September 15, 2020 with her two daughters and loving family by her side.

Ellie was born in Batesville, Ohio on August 29, 1934. She is the daughter of the late Hugh and Hallie (Fink) Mallett. She was a 60+ year member of the Guernsey County Chapter of the O.E.S #211. She was a volunteer for the National Road / Zane Gray Museum. She was also a member of the Noble County Red Hatter's Society.

Ellie survived by her five children, David (Deborah) McIntire, Connie Millhone, Dan (Barb) McIntire, Derek (Kristy Smith) McIntire, Darci (Jasper) Young; her two grandchildren, Katlyn Erin McIntire and Brock Earl McIntire; her special nieces, Rita and Cookie and her special care giver, Trish.

In addition to her parents, Ellie is preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. 'Cob' McIntire, who passed away 2006; her son, Doug McIntire; her three brothers, Ken, Don and Chuck Mallett, and her favorite son-in-law, Bert Millhone.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forrest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701 or to the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center 'Meals on Wheels', 1022 Carlisle Avenue, Cambridge, Ohio 43725.

O.E.S. services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ark Spring Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 8085 Big Muskie Drive, Chandlersville, Ohio. Pastor Noah Barr will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Ark Spring Cemetery. The Farus Funeral Home of Cumberland is caring for the McIntire family.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
