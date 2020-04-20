Services
Elizabeth A. "Libby" Mendenhall

Zanesville - Elizabeth A. "Libby" Mendenhall, 87, of Zanesville, died at 12:58 A.M. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Altercare Zanesville. She was born September 5, 1932 in Nashport, a daughter of the late Stanford and Laura Richardson Glass. She was a secretary for the family business, Don Mendenhall Realty Company, and a member of Coburn United Methodist Church. Libby was also a member of Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary serving on the Advisory Council for fifteen years and a member of Senior Citizen's #1.

She is survived by a cousin-in-law, Sally Shipley and special friend, Debbie Britton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Mendenhall who died July 2, 1981 and a cousin Robert Shipley.

A private Graveside service will be held. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Don at Wesley Union Cemetery, White Cottage, Ohio with Pastor Justin Williams officiating.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
