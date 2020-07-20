1/
Elizabeth A. Niceswanger
1922 - 2020
Dublin - Elizabeth A. Niceswanger, 98, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville died at 5:30 AM, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin.

She was born March 14, 1922 in Rosefarm, the daughter of the late Melzar and Anna (nee: Beals) Wolfe.

Elizabeth was a former employee of Robinson-Ransbottom Pottery in Roseville where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was an excellent cook and greatly enjoyed traveling to many destinations. She was a graduate of Deavertown High School and was a member of Maple Ave. Christian Church in Crooksville.

Left behind to mourn her passing is her son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Ellen Niceswanger; her grandson and his wife, Erik and Kenna Niceswanger; her special nieces, Rosella Stoneburner and Annalee Campbell and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Nicewanger who was killed in action in WW2; her sister, Dorothy Estep, Maude Lanning and Ida Bauchmoyer and her brothers, John, Elmer, Carl, Jessie and Edgar Wolfe.

Private family services will be held at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St. in Crooksville. Rev. Morgan Wickheizer will officiate the service. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Crooksville Cemetery next to her husband.

Contributions may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Maple, Ave. Christian Church, 245 Burley St., Crooksville, OH 43731. Envelopes can be obtained from the funeral home.

You may send condolences and share a special memory with the family on the funeral home's website www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.








Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Elizabeth at Robinson Ransbotttom Pottery, she was a great lady and also kind to everyone.
Jeannine Snyder
