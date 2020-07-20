Elizabeth A. Niceswanger
Dublin - Elizabeth A. Niceswanger, 98, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville died at 5:30 AM, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin.
She was born March 14, 1922 in Rosefarm, the daughter of the late Melzar and Anna (nee: Beals) Wolfe.
Elizabeth was a former employee of Robinson-Ransbottom Pottery in Roseville where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was an excellent cook and greatly enjoyed traveling to many destinations. She was a graduate of Deavertown High School and was a member of Maple Ave. Christian Church in Crooksville.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Ellen Niceswanger; her grandson and his wife, Erik and Kenna Niceswanger; her special nieces, Rosella Stoneburner and Annalee Campbell and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Nicewanger who was killed in action in WW2; her sister, Dorothy Estep, Maude Lanning and Ida Bauchmoyer and her brothers, John, Elmer, Carl, Jessie and Edgar Wolfe.
Private family services will be held at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St. in Crooksville. Rev. Morgan Wickheizer will officiate the service. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Crooksville Cemetery next to her husband.
Contributions may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Maple, Ave. Christian Church, 245 Burley St., Crooksville, OH 43731. Envelopes can be obtained from the funeral home.
