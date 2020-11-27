1/1
Elizabeth F. Wilson
Elizabeth F. Wilson

Blue Rock - Elizabeth F. Wilson, 99, of Blue Rock, passed away on November 26th, 2020 while in the care of the Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio.

Elizabeth was born in Blue Rock, Ohio on October 27, 1921. She is the daughter of the late Carl V. Sr. and Mary F. (Camp) Roberts. She worked on her family farm for over 65 years, and was a member of the Blue Rock Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and going to yard sales, and she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Elizabeth is survived by her three sons; Carl (Norma) Wilson of Chandlersville, Dick Wilson of Zanesville, and Sam Wilson of McConnelsville; her daughter-in-law, Wanda Wilson; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Roberts, her eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and a special niece, Pat Wakeley.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Wilson who passed away in 1997; her son, Donald Wilson; her granddaughter, Debbie Wilson; her great granddaughter, DeAnn Watts; her sisters, Mary Dingey, and Anna Echelberry and her brother, Carl "Jake" Roberts.

In keeping with her wishes, a private burial will take place in Stovertown Lutherans Church Cemetery. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Wilson family.

Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
