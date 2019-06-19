|
Elizabeth Norman-Martinez
- - June 21, 1954-May 30, 2019
Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Elizabeth worked her whole life in service of the community. She was a habilitation specialist for CDC, doing a job she loved promoting independence for adults with disabilities and community integration for more than 20 years. During this time she worked tirelessly as union president advocating for state worker rights. Elizabeth left behind her two daughters: Anna Martinez (Travis Dillion), Viola (Enrique) Calderon; grandchildren: Gage Nibert (Destiny Speakman), Enrique Jr, Angelica, Juilio (Sheldon Davis) Calderon; great grandchildren: Alyiah Nibert and Gabriel Calderon; she also left behind brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21 at Jerry Spears Funeral Home 2693 W. Broad St. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 19, 2019