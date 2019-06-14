|
Elizabeth Oretha Muncy
McConnelsville - Elizabeth Oretha Muncy 79, of McConnelsville passed away at 9:15 p.m. June 12, 2019 at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville. She was born May 12, 1940 in Pilgrim, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thomas Cook and America Feilds Cook. She was a nurses aid at Mark Rest Center in McConnelsville and attended the Coal Run Church of Christ. She is survived by her children Debbie (Terry) Woodyard of Zanesville, Toni (Jerry) Herrmann of Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina, son Shelton E. Muncy Jr. of McConnelsville; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; two brothers Bill Cook of Napoleon, Michigan and Dean (Carla) Cook also of of Napoleon, Michigan.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Shelton Muncy Sr., son Paul Gary Muncy, three sisters Jean Whitt, Vondalee Blankenship and Goldie Buvicah, grandson Eric. Friends may call 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019. She will be laid to rest in Pennsville Cemetery beside her husband. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 14, 2019