Elizabeth Weaver
Zanesville - Elizabeth Jean Weaver, 89, of Zanesville, died at 3:05 P.M. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at Beckett House, New Concord. She was born August 25, 1931, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Murgatroyd Hoffer. She retired after many years as a maintenance clerk at Bank-Ohio and was a lifelong member at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
She is survived by her four sons, Donald B. (Peggy) Weaver, Charles A. (Debbie) Weaver; Mark S. (Mark) Weaver and Bobby D. (Tami) Weaver and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Weaver and a sister, Mary Lou Huffman.
Per her wishes a cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only funeral home owned crematory.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating.
