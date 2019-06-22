|
Ellen Louise Chester
Zanesville - Ellen Louise (Huff) Chester, 70, of Zanesville, died Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville.
She was born January 25, 1949 in Crooksville, daughter of the late Jackson Otho Huff and Lillian E. (Grim) Huff.
Mrs. Chester was a lifelong homemaker and farmer. She had also worked as a bus driver for many years.
She enjoyed playing country music on her guitar and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Huff; and a sister, Joann Chester.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth (& Mary Anne) Chester of Pleasant City and Robert "BJ" Chester of Zanesville; three daughters, Debbie (& John) Hoy of Zanesville, Denise (& Leroy) Brown of Zanesville, and Lisa (& Tom) Marcinko of Zanesville; two brothers, Boyd (& Donna) Huff of Henderson NV and Bob (& Lana) Huff of Montrose CO; a sister, Brenda (& Larry) Mitchell of Cambridge; four grandchildren, Logan, Gage, Brittany, and Brandon; four great-grandchildren, Aubree, Lillian, Zeke, and Xander; many nieces and nephews; the father of her children, Calvin Chester of Byesville; and her special furry friend, Annie.
Visitation will be held Monday (June 24, 2019) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Evang. Mark Beros officiating.
Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 22, 2019