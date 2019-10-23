Services
Ellen Marie Clark

Ellen Marie Clark Obituary
Ellen Marie Clark

New Lexington, Ohio - Ellen Marie Clark, 62, of New Lexington, Ohio died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center, Somerset, Ohio. Born January 30, 1957 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Russell Ault and Joann Crozier. Survived by her husband, John; 2 sons, many grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Darla Ault and a brother, Gary Ault. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
