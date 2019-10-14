Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Snouffer Chapel
1930 - 2019
Ellen N. Taylor Obituary
Ellen N. Taylor

Zanesville - Ellen N. Taylor 89, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday October 13, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Ellen was born in Zanesville on July 14, 1930 to the late Harry G. and Mabel Patterson Dillon. She retired from Essex Wire on Ceramic Avenue after 44 years of dedicated service. Ellen was a very common person; she was a friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed getting her hair fixed every Friday, eating her chicken sandwich from Wendy's and attending Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Duncan Falls.

She is survived by a brother Ronald Lee Dillon of Zanesville; a sister Marjorie Baldside of Englewood and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas F. Taylor who passed away in 1993; six sisters: Mary Daisy Bittner, Hannah Pietrzak, Sarah Dillon, Gertrude LaMay, Ruth McCain and Patricia Dillon; and four brothers: Walter W. Dillon, Andy Dillon, Raymond Dillon and Joe Brown.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 & 6-8 pm on Wednesday, October 16 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11am in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor J. Stephen Harrop officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
