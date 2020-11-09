Elmer GallisZanesville - Elmer Gene Gallis, 83, of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord, Saturday, November 7, 2020. Elmer was born May 19, 1937 to the late John and Marie (Oaks) Gallis. In addition to his parents, Elmer is also preceded in death by 7 siblings; and a beloved daughter, Sandy (Gallis) McDonald.Elmer leaves to cherish his memory, his dedicated wife of 61 years, Wanda (Hina) Gallis; his beloved children, Linda (Doug) Lorey and Tina (Chuck) Bell; his grandchildren, Alan (Melissa) McDonald, John (Katie) Lee, Stephanie (R.J. Miller) McDonald, Stacia Hague, Jeff (Danielle) McDonald, Ashlee Amspaugh, Amber (Will) Wilson, and Justin Sode; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hazel Jones, Jenny Beaver and Shirley Mason; special friends, Brenda and Jerry Sode, and Matt Milatovich; and a host of other family members and friends.Elmer was a veteran of The United States Army. In his free time, he enjoyed completing tasks given to him by Wanda and attending various Maysville Athletics sporting events. Elmer was a faithful and dedicated member of Woodlawn Church of Christ in Zanesville for many years. Above all, Elmer cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by many. You may call on the family Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., as well as 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 a.m., all of which is to be held at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister David Oaks officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.