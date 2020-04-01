Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
Resources
Elsie J. McHenry


1945 - 2020
Elsie J. McHenry Obituary
Elsie J. McHenry

Columbus - Elsie J. McHenry, 74, of Columbus, died at 10:14 A.M. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital West, Columbus. She was born April 20, 1945, in Noble County, a daughter of the late Herman and Helen McIntire Sothen. She retired from Nature's Sunshine Products after twenty-five years and loved to quilt.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen McHenry; a son, Kevin McHenry; a brother, Galen Sothen; four sisters, Lois Zinn, Charlotte (Tim) Flood, Nellie Rainwater, and Margie Sothen; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry McHenry who died July 19, 1997; and a sister, Doris Huetter.

Private family Services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with burial to follow at Ark Springs Baptist Cemetery, Cumberland.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
