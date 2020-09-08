Elsie Mae McPherson
Zanesville - Elsie Mae Wheeler McPherson "Grandma Cookies", 101, of Zanesville passed away at 10:45 P.M. September 7, 2020 at Altercare of Zanesville.
She was born in Rose Farm, Ohio on May 13, 1919 to the late Jess and Elizabeth Strohl Wheeler.
Elsie was a member of First Christian Church of Zanesville. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking, quilting and needlework. She enjoyed working with children such as Cub Scouts, school room-mother, and later in life baking cookies with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Danny (Cynthia) McPherson of Cheboygan, Mich and James (Lee Ellen) McPherson of Zanesville; Three grandchildren, Dru (Teresa) McPherson of Ligioner, Pa. Todd (Jennifer) McPherson of Bemus Point, NY, Bethany (Scott) McCartney of Newark,OH; a step granddaughter Tonya ( Ray) Hubbell of Lapeer, Mich; 6 great grandchildren; and 5 step great grandchildren; her sisters Betty (Harry) Gibbs of Deavertown, and Mary Braglin of Rose Farm; a brother, Norman Wheeler of Nashport; a brother-in-law Robert ( Marge) McPherson of New Lexington and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore P. McPherson; 3 sisters, Virginia Bell, Marjorie Monahan-Maier and Helen Kudyba; and a brother Jesse Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Memorial Fund at First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Rd. Zanesville, OH 43701.
A Graveside Service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:45 P.M. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when more will be able to gather.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Elsie's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.